Wolt+'s Joonas Bienek On The Finnish Online Platform's Market Aspirations

Joonas Bienek, the global head of Wolt+, talks to ESM about the Finnish online platform's market aspirations. This article first appeared in ESM’s January/February 2024 edition.

In 2021, Finnish online delivery platform Wolt established Wolt+, a membership programme offering zero delivery fees from its network of restaurant and retail partners, exclusive offers, and other additional benefits.

Two years on from that launch, and with Wolt+ now present in most of the company’s global markets, it recently introduced Wolt+ Weeks, a discounting campaign that enables Wolt+ users to avail of promotions from the merchants that they use most often.