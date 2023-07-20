52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Fresh Produce

Anuga Organic To Showcase Sustainable, Healthy Innovation

By Editorial
One of the world's largest organic trade fairs, Anuga Organic, will be a major part of Anuga, which takes place from  7 to 11 October 2023 in Cologne.

The focus of this year’s Anuga Organic will be on organic innovations from around the world.

Comprising around 200 international exhibitors, a wide variety of sustainable and healthy products will be showcased, including innovations from Smart Organic from Bulgaria; Daabon, Ecofinia, Followfood, Wechsler and Wholey from Germany; English Tea Shop from Great Britain, Elite Green from India; BioOrto, Lauretana and Sipa from Italy; Grupo PSA from Mexico; Tradin Organic from the Netherlands; and SDA Gida Tarim from Turkey.

In addition, countries such as China, Denmark, Italy, Germany, Turkey, the USA, Austria, Romania, Peru, Latvia, Morocco, Paraguay, Hungary, Greece, Estonia and Ukraine will be represented, with exhibitors presenting organic trends and innovations from their respective markets.

Organic Supermarket

With a new, modern layout for 2023, the Organic Supermarket will present the diversity of the entire organic offer at the heart of Anuga Organic.

This supermarket, which is located in Hall 5.1, will present a wide-ranging offer, comprising more than 1,500 organic products for the food retail trade.

Lecture Program

In addition to the Organic Supermarket, the programme will be rounded off by the Anuga Organic On Stage lecture programme, which will feature panel discussions and trend lectures on themes relevant to the organic industry.

Start-ups will be integrated into the concept, presenting next-generation ideas and solutions together with established industry players.

Registration options and detailed information on the Anuga Organic Supermarket can be found here.

