ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Caprabo Forecasts 25% Increase In Tomato Sales

Published on Jul 1 2021 9:29 AM in Fresh Produce tagged: tomatoes / Caprabo / Catalonia / proximity sales

Caprabo Forecasts 25% Increase In Tomato Sales

Grocery retailer Caprabo expects to see a 25% year-on-year growth in the sales of local tomatoes this season after facing weather related difficulties in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The retailer has commenced the sales of local tomatoes from the Alt Maresme and La Selva areas in stores across Spain.

Spanish Tomato Season

At the end of the season, which is forecast to last until the end of October, the retailer expects that one in three tomatoes sold will be of Catalan origin.

Caprabo works to promote the knowledge and consumption of local products from small farmers and agricultural cooperatives.

The company sells tomatoes from farmers of the La Conca de la Tordera cooperative, from Palafolls, Malgrat, Santa Susanna, and Tordera in the Alt Maresme sub-region and Blanes in the La Selva region.

Most of the farms are located in the Tordera river basin, mainly around the delta region.

These farmlands, formed from sediments deposited from floods in the river, are naturally fertile and results in enhanced crop quality.

Fernando Tercero, head of proximity at Caprabo, said, "Commitment to local production is especially important in times like these. We are clearly committed to supporting small producers and agricultural cooperatives."

Advertisement

Speaking on the tomato campaign, Tercero said, "Specific seasonal campaigns encourage the consumption of products that are in the best conditions of freshness and naturalness"

Cardboard Packaging

This year, for the first time, the tomatoes are being sold in cardboard packaging to minimise the use of plastic. 

The initiative will reduce plastic consumption by 5.5 tonnes, Caprabo added.

Elsewhere, the retailer has installed containers to collect used coffee capsules for recycling in more than 200 stores across Catalonia as part of its strategic corporate social commitment plan.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Fresh Produce news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

French Agency Warns Of Virus Threatening Tomatoes, Peppers

French Agency Warns Of Virus Threatening Tomatoes, Peppers
Eroski Promotes Locally Produced Pink Tomatoes

Eroski Promotes Locally Produced Pink Tomatoes
Mutti Acquires Italian Tomato Cooperative

Mutti Acquires Italian Tomato Cooperative
Italy Introduces Mandatory Origin Labelling For Tomato Products

Italy Introduces Mandatory Origin Labelling For Tomato Products
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Fresh Produce

Contronics Dry Misting Celebrates 40 Years Of Impact Thu, 1 Jul 2021

Contronics Dry Misting Celebrates 40 Years Of Impact
Fishing Group Europêche Calls On Consumers To Boycott Products From Norway Wed, 30 Jun 2021

Fishing Group Europêche Calls On Consumers To Boycott Products From Norway
Coop Netherlands To Improve Fresh Meat Sustainability Standards Tue, 29 Jun 2021

Coop Netherlands To Improve Fresh Meat Sustainability Standards
Emmi Invests In New Dairy At Emmen Site Fri, 25 Jun 2021

Emmi Invests In New Dairy At Emmen Site
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN