Lidl España Reiterates Commitment To Spanish Producers

Lidl España will purchase some 125,000 tonnes of Spanish tomatoes this year, of which 80% is destined for export, the discounter said.

The group said that these tomatoes will be distributed both across the 670 stores it operates in Spain, as well as 11,500 outlets across 30 countries.

The discounter has a close relationship with around 30 tomato suppliers in Spain, it said, primarily located in the Mediterranean region, with Andalusia and Murcia being the main sourcing areas.

Commitment To Spain

“In the context of generalised inflation that, among other things, causes imports from other countries to gain prominence on the shelves, at Lidl we are once again demonstrating with actions our firm and determined commitment to the national product and suppliers,” commented Miguel Paradela, director general of purchasing at Lidl España. “A significant example of this is our purchases of Spanish tomatoes, the volume of which has increased progressively."

Over the past four years, Lidl has purchased around 500,000 tonnes of domestically sourced tomatoes, it noted. In 2022, its Spanish fruit and vegetable purchases totalled €2.7 billion, representing 16% of the entire Spanish horticultural production and 14% of its export quantity.

Preserving Biodiversity

Elsewhere, Lidl España said that it is working with Global GAP on a pioneering project in Europe aimed at preserving biodiversity in fruit and vegetable cultivation. This project seeks to minimise the impact of agricultural activities on ecosystems, product varieties, and species diversity through measures ensuring the sustainability of crops.

'Once again, Lidl is betting on a project that ensures sustainability in the field, and which in turn seeks to promote good practices within the sector,' it said.

In Spain, the discounter boasts a network of more than 670 stores, 12 logistics platforms, and a workforce of approximately 18,500 employees. It also works with more than 900 national suppliers, purchasing products valued at around €6.7 billion annually.