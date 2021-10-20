ESM Magazine

Continente Receives International Certification For Lamb Meat

Published on Oct 20 2021 1:11 PM in Fresh Produce tagged: Portugal / Continente / Meat / Sonae MC

Continente has become the first large-scale grocery chain in Portugal to certify its entire range of national origin lamb meat, parent company Sonae MC has announced.

More than 2,000 national producers of Continente lamb meat have received international certification in animal welfare, throughout the production chain, according to the International Welfare Quality Protocols.

The certification, controlled and certified by an independent external entity, is based on 12 parametres which are evaluated, such as food, housing, health and freedom to express natural behaviour, among others.

With the latest certification, Continente's National Lamb joins Aberdeen-Angus Continente and Limousine Continente butcher brands, which received the same certification earlier this year.

Promote Sustainable Practices

The latest initiative is part of the strategy of Continente owner, retail group Sonae MC, to promote sustainable practices that guarantee the quality of food and respect for the environment throughout the whole process, from farm to fork.

Pasto Alentejano is a national supplier that integrates the network of over 2,000 national producers of Continente Lamb, with over 20 years of partnership with Sonae MC and over 100 years dedicated exclusively to the production and marketing of Lamb.

The production, slaughter, cutting and packaging of Continente's lamb range were all audited to verify compliance with the measures of the Welfare Quality Protocol.

This was followed by the awarding of the Welfair seal, certified by AENOR, the national certification body accredited by IRTA (the international body responsible for the control and award of the seal at the Iberian level).

Recently, Continente acquired GLOBALG.A.P. certification - a global benchmark for best agricultural practices - for its fruit and vegetable supply chain. The certification process was led by external auditors from certification body Agricert.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Fresh Produce news. Article by Branislav Pekic.

