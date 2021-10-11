Portugal's Continente Announces Certification For Fruit & Veg Chain

Published on Oct 11 2021 8:58 AM in Supply Chain tagged: Fruit / Portugal / Continente / vegetables / Sonae MC / World News

Portuguese retailer Continente has announced that its fruit and vegetable supply chain has acquired GLOBALG.A.P. certification.

The supermarket and hypermarket chain, owned by retailer Sonae MC, obtained the GGN seal, a 13-digit code that validates the certification of its supply chain for fruit and vegetables.

The global benchmark for best agricultural practices is certified by independent entities and ensures the well-being of workers and the application of the best production methods, guaranteeing food safety and the preservation of natural resources.

The GGN seal guarantees consumers that when they are buying these products at Continente, they are choosing fruit and vegetables that have been handled in a rigorous, responsible manner, all the way through the supply chain.

A First For Grocery Retail

Although there are other retailers with products assessed by the same entity, this is the first time that an operator has successfully submitted its entire value chain and respective products – from field to store – for assessment.

The distinction ensures that in the production of Continente's fruit and vegetables, preference is given to natural pest control methods (such as the use of insects to help combat harmful species); the preservation of natural resources (respecting the soil and the efficient use of water) and the promotion of biodiversity (protecting flora and animal life).

Continente Producers Club

Currently, all Continente Producers Club (CPC) suppliers must comply with the protocol of respect for safe and sustainable agricultural practices in line with the GLOBALG.A.P. certification.

The certification process by the GLOBALG.A.P. standard was led by external auditors from certification body Agricert.

