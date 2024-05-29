DMK Group Appoints Andreas Unruhe As COO Of Ice Cream Unit

German dairy firm Deutsche Milchkontor (DMK) has named Andreas Unruhe as the new chief operating officer (COO) of its ice cream division, effective 1 June 2024.

Unruhe will succeed Marcus-Dominic Hauck, who has decided to step down from the position.

In 2017, Hauck took on the role of COO of DMK Group's ice cream division and played an instrumental role in reorganising the business.

He implemented restructuring measures including the consolidation of several ice cream locations in Everswinkel, expansion of the licensing business, and forging new sales partnerships.

Ice Cream Unit

DMK Group noted that it would continue to prepare the ice cream business for the future based on the groundwork that has been done.

Unruhe brings years of international experience in the food industry, having previously worked at Dr. Oetker and the Plukon Food Group.

CEO of DMK group, Ingo Müller commented, "I am pleased to have found a manager in Andreas Unruhe who will continue on the path we have chosen and give new impetus to the business unit. I wish him every success in his new role and look forward to working with him."

The German dairy group reported a turnover of €5.5 billion in 2022 and described it as the 'most successful year' in its history.

The group said the earnings for the year were on target at €22.7 million, compared to €27 million in the previous year, with the business impacted by 'challenges and uncertainties' in its supply chain.

DMK closed 2022 with an average payout price for cooperative farmers of 53.6 cents/kg (previous year 35.88 cents/kg), which is 1.3 cents above the official federal comparison (BLE).