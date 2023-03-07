Dole Packaged Foods To Launch New Products In Nutrition, Wellness Categories

Dole Packaged Foods has announced that it plans to accelerate its transformation into a 'purpose-led, nutrition and wellness company'.

The US-based fruit and vegetable firm will be launching 11 new products in 2023 as part of this transformation.

Leadership Team

Dole added that the initiative will be driven by a newly formed leadership team in North America composed of four women – a mix of recently hired and tenured executives – with 'extensive background and expertise' in the areas of brand building and product development.

Senior vice president and managing director Orzse Hodi, who joined Dole in 2021, leads the team in the United States. Hodi is joined by Nora Witt and Jennifer Hirano, who lead the marketing function, and Kimberly Galante who leads research and development.

In a statement, Dole said the team collaborates globally with vice president of category development, Peewee Dizon, and senior director of Dole Ventures, Barbara Guerpillon, to ensure maximum impact across global markets.

"I am thrilled to work with this talented and driven group of women to bring innovative and delicious products to our consumers here in North America," said Hodi.

"We have made great progress towards the goals of the Dole Promise since it was introduced in 2020, but there is still much work to be done."

"I'm looking forward to making even more meaningful strides with this team of changemakers to bring sunshine and good nutrition to all."

Zero Fruit Loss

Dole is working towards 'zero fruit loss' from its farms by 2025, as well as aiming for zero fossil-based plastic packaging by 2025.

It is also working towards achieving net-zero carbon emissions across Dole's operations by 2030.

