Emmi Names Sacha D Gerber As New Finance Chief

Swiss dairy group Emmi has announced the appointment of Sacha D Gerber as its new chief financial officer and member of group management, effective 1 January 2023.

He succeeds Ricarda Demarmels, who will assume the role of chief executive officer of the company on the same day.

Gerber is an experienced finance professional with cross-industry international experience in leadership roles.

He has been part of food manufacturer Hero and the Swatch Group, and holds a degree in business administration as well as an International Executive MBA from the University of St Gallen, Switzerland.

Currently, he serves as the finance chief of Calida Group, a Swiss lingerie firm.

'Important New Challenge'

Gerber added, "I am extremely excited about this important new challenge at Emmi. It fills me with pride to become part of such a superbly positioned company with unique brands and products."

Urs Riedener, CEO of the Emmi Group, stated, "Sacha D Gerber's skills and values make him a great fit for Emmi and our corporate culture. He combines Swiss values with a profound wealth of international experience, and has a broad range of expertise from his activities at iconic companies operating successfully in an international context.

"In his role as CFO, he will be instrumental in successfully co-shaping the further strategic development of Emmi."

Emmi has also confirmed its strategic course as well as its outlook for the full-year and medium-term forecast communicated as part of the 2022 half-year results.

