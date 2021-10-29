ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Fresh Del Monte Announces Price Increases

Published on Oct 29 2021 7:55 AM in Fresh Produce tagged: Supply Chain / Inflation / Pricing / Fresh Del Monte

Fresh Del Monte Announces Price Increases

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has announced that it is increasing the prices of bananas, including organics and plantains, as well as pineapples and fresh-cut fruit, effective 1 November 2021.

The decision follows unprecedented market conditions and inflationary pressures that have affected Fresh Del Monte’s production and supply chain.

'Inflation-Justified Price Increases'

Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Fresh Del Monte chairman and chief executive officer, commented, “Despite our efforts to mitigate these increasing costs within our supply chain, they are simply too great to absorb. The unparalleled costs have been persistent and show no signs of regulating.

“After thoughtful consideration, it is necessary to implement inflation-justified price increases in an effort to maintain our continuous supply and service levels. We understand that these pressures are not unique to our business and therefore are working collaboratively to mitigate these pressures – within our supply chain and with our business partner relationships.”

Long-Term Growth Strategy

As the company makes the near-term decision to increase prices on its products, it continues to proactively work on its long-term growth strategy focused on innovation, efficiency, and further leveraging its vertical integration to boost productivity and further strengthen its position.

Fresh Del Monte markets and distributes its products to retail stores, foodservice operators, wholesalers, and distributors.

Advertisement

In August, the company reported a 6% year-on-year growth in sales of fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in the second quarter as the loosening of restrictions on social gatherings helped boost performance.

Earlier in June, Fresh Del Monte Produce announced a partnership with I Squared Capital to accelerate digitisation. The partners will share investment prospects, seek to co-invest in certain deals, and offer general support by sharing research and learnings in certain fields of technology, including the Internet of Things (IoT), energy storage, and vertical farming.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Fresh Produce news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Freight Forwarder DSV Expects Supply Chain Challenges To Persist

Freight Forwarder DSV Expects Supply Chain Challenges To Persist
Logistics Group Kuehne + Nagel Sees Third-Quarter Core Profit Double

Logistics Group Kuehne + Nagel Sees Third-Quarter Core Profit Double
Nestlé Raises Full-Year Expectations, As Price Increases Mitigate Inflation

Nestlé Raises Full-Year Expectations, As Price Increases Mitigate Inflation
EU Set To Unveil Measures To Ease British Goods Flow To Northern Ireland

EU Set To Unveil Measures To Ease British Goods Flow To Northern Ireland
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Fresh Produce

Vegetable Prices Soar In China After Heavy Rain Swamp Crops Wed, 27 Oct 2021

Vegetable Prices Soar In China After Heavy Rain Swamp Crops
Granarolo Acquires Historic Italian Gorgonzola Producer Tue, 26 Oct 2021

Granarolo Acquires Historic Italian Gorgonzola Producer
Fonterra Raises Farmgate Milk Price Forecast On Tight Supply Tue, 26 Oct 2021

Fonterra Raises Farmgate Milk Price Forecast On Tight Supply
Eroski Adds Animal Welfare Certificates To Own-Brand White Meats Mon, 25 Oct 2021

Eroski Adds Animal Welfare Certificates To Own-Brand White Meats
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN