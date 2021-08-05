ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Fresh Del Monte Sees Boost From Fresh-Cut Fruits And Vegetables In Second Quarter

Published on Aug 5 2021 8:51 AM in Fresh Produce tagged: Fruit / avocado / vegetables / Bananas / Fresh Del Monte

Fresh Del Monte Sees Boost From Fresh-Cut Fruits And Vegetables In Second Quarter

The loosening of restrictions on social gatherings helped boost Fresh Del Monte in the second quarter of its financial year, it said, as sales of fresh-cut fruits and vegetables rose 6% year-on-year.

Overall, the business reported a net sales increase of 5% in the quarter, to $1.42 billion, while gross profit for the period stood at $110 million, a 40% increase on the corresponding period last year.

Relaxed Restrictions Boost Sales

“Our strong performance during the second quarter of 2021 reflects relaxed restrictions on social gatherings in some of our key markets, compared to the prior-year period,” commented Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, chairman chief executive.

“Our pineapple, fresh-cut fruit and prepared food products led sales and profitability growth, despite inflationary and cost pressures, which are expected to continue.”

Fresh Del Monte Divisions

Within its Fresh and Value-Added Products division, which accounts for 59% of the group's net sales, higher net sales in Europe and North America were driven by both an increase in sales volumes and per unit prices. Pineapple sales were also up, it said.

However, this segment saw lower sales of non-tropical fruit and avocado, with the latter impacted by excess supply in the market.

Advertisement

Fresh Del Monte's Banana business (which accounts for 37% of group sales) decreased 1% compared to the previous year, principally due to lower net sales in the Middle East and to a lesser extent in North America, which was partially offset by higher net sales in Europe and Asia.

Gross profit in this division was down 20%, it added, due to higher fuel, labour, freight, packaging and procurement costs.

Fresh Del Monte recently announced a partnership with I Squared Capital on a digitalisation drive.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Fresh Produce news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Heat Wave Bakes Wheat, Fruit Crops In The US Pacific Northwest

Heat Wave Bakes Wheat, Fruit Crops In The US Pacific Northwest
A Fresh Approach – Future Prospects For The Fruit & Vegetable Industry

A Fresh Approach – Future Prospects For The Fruit & Vegetable Industry
Total Produce Sees Revenue Up 1.7% In 2020, Despite 'Unprecedented Challenges'

Total Produce Sees Revenue Up 1.7% In 2020, Despite 'Unprecedented Challenges'
Edeka Adds Two More Items To Its 'Apeel' Range 

Edeka Adds Two More Items To Its 'Apeel' Range 
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Fresh Produce

Infarm To Open Second Vertical Farm In The UK Thu, 5 Aug 2021

Infarm To Open Second Vertical Farm In The UK
Norwegian Seafood Exports See 'Explosive Growth' In July: Seafood Council Wed, 4 Aug 2021

Norwegian Seafood Exports See 'Explosive Growth' In July: Seafood Council
Greenyard Closes Sale Of Dutch Mushroom Processing Business Tue, 3 Aug 2021

Greenyard Closes Sale Of Dutch Mushroom Processing Business
Farm Produce Giant Dole Valued At $1.4bn In NYSE Debut Mon, 2 Aug 2021

Farm Produce Giant Dole Valued At $1.4bn In NYSE Debut
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN