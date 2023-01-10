Fresh Del Monte Introduces Certified, Carbon-Neutral Pineapples

Fresh Del Monte Produce has announced plans to launch certified, carbon-neutral pineapples in North America and select European markets for a limited period in early 2023.

Pineapples sold under the Del Monte Zero label are grown in Costa Rica and certified as 'sustainably grown' by third-party certification body SCS Global Services.

Assessment by the body determined that Del Monte Zero pineapples’ greenhouse gas emissions have been negated by the reabsorption of Fresh Del Monte-owned forests, making the carbon footprint of these pineapples net zero.

All eight Fresh Del Monte pineapple farms in Costa Rica that export to Europe or North America have obtained SCS certification.

“Fresh Del Monte Zero pineapples set an important new benchmark for the global fresh produce industry,” said Stan Rhodes, president and CEO of SCS Global Services.

“They have not only demonstrated adherence to extremely rigorous principles of social responsibility, environmental, and governance performance but have also focused on increasing carbon storage on the lands they own and manage, while simultaneously minimising their GHG emissions, to achieve carbon neutral certification. In doing so, they are confronting the climate crisis head-on,” he added.

Carbon-Neutral Pineapples

Del Monte Zero pineapples achieved net-zero through a long-standing programme of curated farms that incorporate conservation and reforestation areas to sequester CO2 in situ.

Creating this nature-based solution, also known as insetting, is part of a pledge made by the company to combating climate change.

It has also implemented additional measures in the form of investments in upgrading its fleet to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The company's more than 8,000 hectare forest, containing approximately five million trees, neutralises emissions.

A trained group of Fresh Del Monte team members track and measure the company’s forests biannually to ensure the amount of certified carbon-neutral pineapple boxes equates to the carbon dioxide sequestered through its conservation activities, the company noted.

Hans Sauter, chief sustainability office, senior vice president, R&D and agricultural services said, "Going beyond the farm to include emissions from inland and oceanic transportation, distribution, and commercialisation is a major step in helping the environment."

"We hope that the Del Monte Zero pineapples not only generate awareness among our customers, current and future partners but also provide consumers with a unique opportunity to support climate-conscious produce."

©2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest fresh produce news. Article by Dayeeta Das.