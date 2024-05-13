Fresh Products Accounted For 43% Of Food Expenditure In Spain In 2023

Shoppers in Spain spent close to half (43%) of their annual food budget on fresh products in 2023, according to the sixth Aldi Fresh Products Observatory report.

This means, consumers spent €4 on the category for every €10 in their shopping baskets last year, the report noted.

Fresh products include fruit and vegetables, meat, fish and seafood, eggs, bread and charcuterie.

In terms of weight, fresh products accounted for 34.5% of the shopping baskets during the year – a figure that remains unchanged compared to 2022.

Purchasing frequency and weekly expenditure also remained the same compared to the previous year.

Spanish households bought fresh produce 187 times on average and 42% of the families allocated €30-€50 to the category each week, data showed.

Other Findings

Spanish shoppers consider quality as the fifth most important factor when choosing a supermarket following proximity, price, offers and promotions, and the possibility of a complete purchase.

Almost all families in Spain (97%) already buy fresh produce in their regular supermarket and six out of 10 households do so because of a better quality-price ratio.

Fruit and vegetables were once again products with the highest share in weight (63%) and value (35%) in the shopping basket during the year, with Spanish households spending €726 a year on average on it.

Consumers spent 27% of their budget on fresh meat with annual expenditure of up to €557.

This is followed by charcuterie (€312), fresh fish and seafood (€291), fresh bread (€128) and eggs (€72).

Price remains a relevant factor, with nine out of 10 Spaniards describing it as a 'determining factor' when buying fresh produce.

By category, fish and seafood emerged as products that shoppers perceive they spend the most money on.

Data showed that more than six in 10 consider the proximity of fresh produce a determining factor in the purchasing decision.

Shoppers also prioritised purchasing in season (56%) and in bulk or with less plastic in the packaging (51%).