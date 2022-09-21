FrieslandCampina Appoints New Cooperative Board Members

The members’ council of Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A. has appointed Sandra Stuijk and Herman Bakhuis to the cooperative board, effective 13 December 2020, the dairy giant said in a press release.

Sandra Stuijk has been active in FrieslandCampina's Youth Work since 2017 and served as a member of the board of FrieslandCampina Young Farmers until the beginning of this year.

She also works as a finance specialist in Wholesale Food & Agri at Rabobank and has a dairy farm in Alphen, North Brabant, in the Netherlands.

In addition to dairy cattle, the farm has a small-scale arable farm where sugar beet and carrots are grown.

Herman Bakhuis

Elsewhere, Herman Bakhuis serves as vice chair of LTO Netherland Dairy Farming and as a board member at ZuivelNL.

He also held the position of a member of the members' council and chairman of the chairmen's council of Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A. until 2017.

Bakhuis has a dairy farm and a recreational farm at two locations in the municipality of Hellendoorn, Overijssel, the Netherlands.

Sybren Attema, chairman of the board of Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A., welcomed Stuijk and Bakhuis and added, "We are pleased that Sandra Stuijk and Herman Bakhuis will join the cooperative board with their experience and knowledge."

In July of this year, the Dutch dairy giant reported 19.4% year-on-year growth in revenue to €6.6 billion in the first half of its financial year, driven by price increases, higher commodity dairy prices, and the recovery of European out-of-home markets.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest fresh produce news. Article by Dayeeta Das.