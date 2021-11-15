FrieslandCampina Names Sybren Attema As New Chairman

Dutch dairy giant FrieslandCampina has announced the appointment of Sybren Attema as its new chairman.

On 12 November 2021, the members' Council of Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A. approved his appointment as a member of the cooperative's board at an extra meeting for a term of four years.

In addition, he has also been named a member and chairman of the supervisory board of Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., effective from the same date.

Commenting on his appointment, Attema said, "I am pleased with the confidence of the members' council. I am highly motivated to work with the members' council, the member farmers, the cooperative board, the supervisory board and the executive board to strengthen FrieslandCampina."

'An Experienced Professional'

Attema is an experienced professional, who held board positions at various legal predecessors of FrieslandCampina for eighteen years until 2010.

As Chairman of Friesland Foods, he was closely involved in the merger of Friesland Foods with Campina. Subsequently, he held the role of vice-chairman of Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A. for two years.

In 2010, he stepped down from his board duties to join FrieslandCampina as the regional manager of its dairy development programme in Southeast Asia – a role he fulfilled until 2019.

Articles of Association

FrieslandCampina's Articles of Association stipulate that a seat on the board requires active membership of the cooperative.

Attema is a former member, which is why the Articles of Association were amended as part of the appointment procedure.

This amendment is temporary and will expire after Attema's term on the board, FrieslandCampina noted.

In September, Erwin Wunnekink stepped down from the role of chair and member of the board of Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A. and the supervisory board of Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

The dutch dairy giant is celebrating 150 years of operations this year.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Fresh Produce news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.