Fresh Produce

Fruit Attraction Plans New Edition Of Innovation Hub Awards

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Fruit Attraction, which takes place from 3 to 5 October in Madrid, is organising a new edition of the Innovation Hub Awards.

The awards recognise innovation and entrepreneurship in the fruit-and-vegetable industry and are aimed at exhibiting and co-exhibiting companies that submit the best project, product or service, placing an emphasis on the criteria of innovation, sustainability, applied technology, and knowledge.

Companies participating at Fruit Attraction 2023 that are interested in taking part can do so until 4 September, provided that the products or technological solutions/services that they offer to the fruit-and-vegetable industry were first placed on the market after 1 September 2022 and have not been submitted to previous editions of the awards.

About The Innovation Hub Awards

The Innovation Hub Awards, which have become a major event to support entrepreneurial business in the industry, will be handed out in categories including Fresh Produce, F&V Industry, and Sustainability & Commitment Actions. Each award comes with a prize of €2,000.

All candidacies submitted that meet the requirements will exhibit their products in the Innovation Hub at Fruit Attraction, an exhibition space for innovative products located in the corridor between Halls 8 and 10, over the course of the three days of the fair.

At the last edition of Fruit Attraction, awards were presented to Sunriver in the Fresh Produce category, to Syngenta in the Related Industry category, and, finally, in the Sustainability and Commitment Actions category, to Granada La Palma.

For more information, visit www.ifema.es/fruit-attraction/innovation-hub-awards.

