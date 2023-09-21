Free From Food 2023 Set To Take Place In Amsterdam

Registration is now open for the forthcoming Free From Food exhibition, which returns to RAI Amsterdam on 21 and 22 November 2023.

With the European free-from food market poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% by 2027, more than 4,000 visitors – including retailers, traders, manufacturers and technologists – are expected to attend the two-day event, in search of innovative products and inspiration from over 350 specialist exhibitors from more than 46 different countries.

Rewarding The Industry

New for 2023, the Captain of the Category award – organised by the Food Personality and Trade Marketing Association (TMA), which recognises leading suppliers to the retail industry – will take place on the show floor.

Also recognising excellence in the industry, the Healthy Innovation Award will return to celebrate outstanding innovations within the health ingredients sector.

In addition, the Gezonde Innovatie Awards – jointly sponsored by retailers Aldi, Albert Heijn and Jumbo – will be a central feature of the exhibition this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adapting To Consumer Requirements

At this year’s event, a diverse range of exhibitors covering current food industry trends – including free-from, plant-based, vegan, healthy, organic, functional and health ingredients – will showcase their innovative and exciting products, which align with consumer dietary preferences, health goals, and ethical values.

These include Caremoli, a trailblazer in the free-from category, showcasing its variety of gluten-free ingredients, and Vitae Slow Drinks, with its authentic plant-based vegan kombucha.

In addition, De Smaakspecialist is also exhibiting, showcasing its range of products, of which 97.5% have no added refined sugars and 90% are also vegan.

Free From Food 2023 will invite expert speakers to take to the stage in the Free From Retail, Vegan & Plant Based, and Supplier & Insights Conference Theatres.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here, attendees will be privy to a topical agenda encompassing a wide range of presentations and panel discussions, to equip them with actionable strategies to drive business forward in a highly competitive and rapidly evolving market.

Ronald Holman, event director, commented, “The free-from category is no longer considered a ‘fad’. Global demand is rising for products that suit changing consumer needs.

“We’re expecting the Free From Food 2023 event in Amsterdam to be a resounding success, bringing together industry leaders and professionals to collaborate as we shape the future of this exciting, dynamic and booming industry.”

For more information and to register to attend, visit www.amsterdam.freefromfoodexpo.com.

This article was written in partnership with Free From Food.