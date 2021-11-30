Subscribe Login
Fresh Produce

Grana Padano Sees Increase In Consumption, Boosted By Exports

Grana Padano has reported an increase in sales in the first nine months of 2021, boosted by its export markets.

From January to October 2021, Grana Padano consumption was up 1.4%, thanks to a 5.8% increase in exports, it said.

The continuation of COVID restrictions led to a decrease in retail purchases in the period (-1.4% in the first nine months of the year) in Italy, although there was a 9.1% recovery in HoReCa sales.

Export Markets

In the first eight months of the year, Germany saw 3.1% growth and accounted for 26.5% of total exports. Belgium reported 21.45%, reaching 4.4% of the total, while Sweden recorded growth of 26.5%, representing 2.9% of the total exported.

The top 10 Grana Padano importing countries in the period January-August in terms of volume were Germany, France, USA, Switzerland, UK (which saw a drop of 11%), Spain, Belgium, The Netherlands, Austria, and Sweden.

According to Renato Zaghini, President of the Consortium for the Protection of Grana Padano, “The sales scenario in 2021 is looking positive. [We are] seeing a recovery in Italian consumption and a definite upturn in exports to the EU and USA".

Elsewhere, Stefano Berni, General Manager of the Consortium, suggested that cheese production in 2022 will be 2.2% higher compared to 2021.

The Grana Padano Consortium recently adopted a new marketing and communication plan to boost consumption. A record amount of €38 million has been earmarked for communication activities, to be divided equally between Italy and abroad.

Grana Padano recently declared its opposition to Nutri-Score labelling, saying that the system does not reflect the organoleptic qualities of certain products.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Fresh Produce news. Article by Branislav Pekic.

