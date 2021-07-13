ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Grana Padano, Parmigiano Reggiano Oppose Nutri-Score Labelling

Published on Jul 13 2021 7:58 AM in Fresh Produce tagged: Cheese / Italy / Parmigiano Reggiano / Nutri-Score / Grana Padano

Grana Padano, Parmigiano Reggiano Oppose Nutri-Score Labelling

Producers of Parmigiano Reggiano and Grana Padano cheese in Italy have joined forces to oppose the Nutri-Score nutritional labelling system.

The system assigns a colour (from green to red) and a letter (from A to E) to food items, based on an algorithm that takes into account calories, fat and sugar content.

The two cheese-producing consortia claim that this system is both 'misleading' and 'deceptive', as the actual consumption of products by consumers does not correspond to the quantity at the base of the algorithm.

Balance Between Food Items

They also pointed out that the system does not consider the balance between food items in an individual's diet, nor the overall organoleptic characteristics of the product itself.

In particular, cheeses are penalised for the presence of fats, neglecting the fact that they provide many essential nutrients, such as calcium, functional fatty acids, fat-soluble vitamins, and essential amino acids, which are crucial for a healthy and balanced diet.

In the opinion of the two consortia, the Nutri-Score system, with its base on generic information, “betrays its ultimate goal, that is to guarantee healthy, balanced and correct choices from a nutritional point of view.”

Labelling System

According to Nutri-Score, Parmigiano Reggiano and Grana Padano would be classified as orange.

Advertisement

However, a plate of pasta with 80 grams of pasta, 20 grams of extra virgin olive oil, and 20 grams of hard DOP cheese would be, as a whole, green.

According to the two consortia, these inconsistencies do not consider the actual quantities of cheese consumed and unfairly punish them without an objective reason, devaluating the image of both Grana Padano and Parmigiano Reggiano.

They have called on all producers of Italian PDO excellences to support initiatives launched by the Italian government against this labelling system.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Fresh Produce news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Emmi 'On Track' To Achieve Sustainability Targets

Emmi 'On Track' To Achieve Sustainability Targets
Emmi Invests In New Dairy At Emmen Site

Emmi Invests In New Dairy At Emmen Site
US, EU To Lift Tariffs On Goods As Biden Ends Aircraft Trade War

US, EU To Lift Tariffs On Goods As Biden Ends Aircraft Trade War
Grana Padano Sees Growth In 2020 Despite Pandemic

Grana Padano Sees Growth In 2020 Despite Pandemic
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Fresh Produce

Emmi 'On Track' To Achieve Sustainability Targets Mon, 12 Jul 2021

Emmi 'On Track' To Achieve Sustainability Targets
Lidl Switzerland Expands Eggs Range Wed, 7 Jul 2021

Lidl Switzerland Expands Eggs Range
M&S Introduces 25p Banana Bundles To Reduce Food Waste Tue, 6 Jul 2021

M&S Introduces 25p Banana Bundles To Reduce Food Waste
Retailers, Wholesalers Sign 'Farm To Fork' Code Of Conduct Tue, 6 Jul 2021

Retailers, Wholesalers Sign 'Farm To Fork' Code Of Conduct
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN