Infarm Enters Eastern Europe With Czech Republic

Published on Oct 22 2021 10:25 AM in Fresh Produce tagged: Czech Republic / infarm / Rohlik Group

Berlin-based vertical farming company Infarm has launched operations in the Czech Republic, a move that marks its entry into the eastern European market.

The company has teamed up with online supermarket Rohlik.cz, and will initially cater to customers in Prague, followed by a nationwide roll-out.

The offering includes Infarm's Genovese basil, flat coriander, thyme, sage, dill, flat and curly parsley, chives and green mint and will be available to Rohlik customers.

'New Market Opportunities'

Daniel Kats, executive vice-president of corporate sales at Infarm, commented, "At Infarm, we are constantly looking out for new market opportunities. Prague is a vibrant city with a lot of food lovers, which makes it a great fit for our fresh and tasty produce.

"Launching with the largest online supermarket, we look forward to expanding further in the city and offering our products to consumers in Prague and beyond."

This year, Infarm rolled out several new retail partnerships, with Germany's Bünting Group and Edeka's 'Hessenring' distribution centre in Germany, Kinokuniya, Summit, Dean&Deluca in Japan and expanded its partnership with Sobey's in Canada.

The vertical farming company is also building one of Europe's largest urban farming facilities just north of London as a second location in the UK and will open a new facility in Greve/Copenhagen, Denmark.

Business Expansion

After launching in Japan this year, the Czech Republic is the eleventh country that the company now serves with fresh and affordable produce.

Infarm plans to expand to 100 locations worldwide by 2030 with the mission to revolutionise the food supply chain by growing fresh and nutritious produce in urban areas, with less food miles, less land and water use, and zero chemical pesticides.

Currently, the company's portfolio includes more than 75 products, including leafy greens, herbs, lettuces, mixed salads, microgreens. In addition, it plans to introduce new items like mushrooms, tomatoes and strawberries.

