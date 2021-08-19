Infarm Announces New Vertical Farming Facility In Copenhagen | ESM Magazine

Published on Aug 19 2021 11:02 AM in Fresh Produce tagged: Denmark / Copenhagen / Irma / Vertical Farming / infarm

German vertical farming start-up Infarm is expanding operations in Denmark with a new 6,508 square-metre, cloud-connected vertical farming facility in Greve, Copenhagen.

The facility, currently under construction, is expected to yield its first harvest by the end of this year.

The new growing centre in Greve will add more than 3,800 square-metres of farming space to Infarm’s existing production area in Denmark.

'A Very Important Market For Infarm'

Country director Nordics at Infarm, Therese Scherer, said, “Denmark is a very important market for Infarm. The demand for fresh and sustainable produce is high.

“With our new growing centre, we are increasing our local production in Denmark - year round and independent from seasons.”

Infarm will continue to operate its existing growing centre in the country and start hiring for the new facility shortly.

The company plans to increase the local team to about 50 people as part of its mid-to-long-term plans and will commence the hiring process for the first new roles in the coming weeks.

The announcement comes close to the heels of the company’s recent plans to open one of Europe’s most extensive urban farming facilities just north of London.

Farming Units

At full capacity, each vertical farming unit in the growing centre will be 10 metres in height and occupy 25 square metres of ground space.

It will produce more than 11 million plants per year and enable Infarm to deliver herbs and salads to retailer distribution centres serving supermarkets across the country.

Executive vice-president of sales at Infarm, Daniel Kats, said, “This new growing centre will expand our capacity to deliver fresh, sustainable, Infarm produce to all categories of Danish retailers nationwide.

“We’ll also be able to accelerate the delivery of new herbs, salads, and even mushrooms to Danish consumers, as we gain insights to serve the wider Scandinavian region in the future.”

Market Presence

Currently, Infarm supplies its produce to around 68 Irma stores across the Copenhagen area.

Infarm’s overall product portfolio for the Danish market comprises more than 75 locally grown products available all year round.

The company operates in more than ten countries and 25 cities, including London, Paris, Berlin, Copenhagen, Toronto, Vancouver, Seattle and Tokyo.

It employs more than 1000 people and partners with 30 of the world’s largest retail chains and operations in the markets in which it operates.