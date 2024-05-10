52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Fresh Produce

Lidl GB To Sell Dairy Products Made And Bottled In Wales

By Dayeeta Das
Lidl GB is to launch milk products produced and bottled in Wales in association with Pembrokeshire Creamery.

The initiative, which the discounter claims is a first in the UK, will give shoppers access to ‘fully’ Welsh milk products from its stores from 1 June, the company added.

Previously, Welsh milk had been bottled in factories in England before being transported back to Wales to be sold in stores.

The dairy products will join Lidl’s existing range of Welsh produce, which includes bread, butter, yoghurt, eggs, lamb and beef.

Richard Bourns, chief commercial officer at Lidl GB commented, "Our partnership with Pembrokeshire Creamery is a testament to our commitment to offer Welsh shoppers the very best in homegrown food and drink.

"At Lidl, we take pride in championing local producers, and this contract marks a significant milestone for the Welsh dairy sector while also supporting the local economy in Pembrokeshire.”

Pembrokeshire Creamery

With its long-term contract with Lidl and funding from the Welsh government, Pembrokeshire Creamery has invested £20 million (€23.2 million) to build the only bottling facility in Wales, certified to supply supermarkets.

Initially, the facility created up to 80 jobs for the community, Lidl noted.

Mark McQuade, managing director at Pembrokeshire Creamery said, “We are very excited to have partnered with Lidl to supply their stores across Wales with milk from Welsh dairy cows, that has been bottled right here in Wales.

“The partnership will deliver products from farm to shelf in a more efficient way, removing the need for Welsh milk to be sent to England for bottling, before coming back to Wales.”

