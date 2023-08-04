52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Fresh Produce

Lidl Italia Seeks To Cut Food Waste With ‘Anti-Waste Bag’

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article

Lidl Italia has launched the ‘anti-waste bag’, a project that offers fruit and vegetables that do not meet aesthetic standards but are still good quality, are safe to eat, or have damaged packaging, at a discount rate.

The initiative, which has been rolled out to all 730 Lidl stores throughout Italy, enabling customers to contribute to food waste reduction by purchasing discounted bags of fruit and vegetables that don't meet the company's commercial standards.

Anti-waste bags are prepared daily by store employees, and are placed inside a trolley dedicated to this purpose in the area behind the checkouts, the discounter said.

Each anti-waste bag contains four kilograms of fruit and vegetables and can be purchased for the fixed price of €3. The number of bags each store packages varies according to the daily availability of suitable produce.

'Conscious Consumption'

“Thanks to our anti-waste bag, we intend to promote more conscious consumption, raising awareness among our customers who have grasped the spirit of the initiative, demonstrating their appreciation for it it right away," commented Massimiliano Silvestri, president of Lidl Italia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The introduction of anti-waste bags is part of the broader ‘Too Good To Waste’ project launched by Lidl in 2019, which offers targeted discounts to encourage the sale of products that are approaching their expiry date.

At the same time, Lidl said that it continuously optimises the order, storage, and rotation of products, while a program for the donation of surplus food is already underway in collaboration with the Banco Alimentare Onlus Foundation.

This project, entitled 'Beyond the trolley - Lidl against waste', has led to the recovery of over 31,000 tonnes of food, equivalent to 62 million meals.

Read More: Lidl Netherlands Expands Food Waste Prevention Campaign To All Stores

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Fresh Produce

Norway Sees 16% Growth In Seafood Exports In First Seven Months
2
Fresh Produce

Zummo Awarded By Economía 3 For Innovation
3
Fresh Produce

Aldi UK To Replace ‘Use By’ With ‘Best Before’ Dates For Fresh Milk SKUs
4
Fresh Produce

Colruyt Group Harvests First Belgian Mussels From Its Commercial Sea Farm
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com