Lidl Netherlands Expands Food Waste Prevention Campaign To All Stores

Lidl Netherlands has introduced its Verspil Mij Niet groente- en fruittas ('Don't Waste Me' fruit and vegetables) bags to all 440 outlets in the country.

The bag offers fresh fruit and vegetables that can no longer be sold but are suitable for consumption, the company added.

The move also marks an end to Lidl Netherlands' partnership with Too Good To Go. The discounter sold nearly two million boxes through the Too Good To Go app over the past three years.

Esmeé van Veen, sustainability manager at Lidl said, "We have learned a lot in recent years about how to save even more food. The successful cooperation with Too Good To Go has contributed to this, among other things.

"Because we have assembled the 'Don't Waste Me' bags directly in the shops and optimised the processes, even more fruit and vegetables can be saved from waste. For €3, our customer gets a healthy meal in the house with the bag and together we combat food waste in this way. A 'win win'. In addition, the fruit and vegetable donations to Food Banks Netherlands continue as usual."

Too Good To Go country director in the Netherlands, Geertje Zeegers added, "Too Good To Go's mission is to inspire everyone and make it possible to fight food waste together.

"The fact that we saved more than 1.9 million fruit and veggie bags in three years with Lidl Netherlands is a result to be proud of. We are happy that Lidl continues to share our mission to fight food waste."

Food Waste Prevention

An average ‘Verspil Mij Niet groente- en fruittas’ bag contains around four kilograms of fruit and vegetables and can be bought in Lidl stores without reserving in advance.

Paul van Berkel board member for food procurement at Food Banks Netherlands said, "Over 10 years ago, Lidl started its donation to the food bank. On the one hand from a social point of view, on the other to combat waste.

"Recently, Lidl agreed to increase its donation to us to 600,000 kilograms of fresh fruit and vegetables a year. With this, 1.3 million portions of fruit and vegetables can be prepared and together we prevent waste. Lidl's new ‘Verspil Mij Niet' bag also makes buying fruit and vegetables in stores extra accessible for our customers."

In other measures, Lidl is processing leftover bread that is no longer fit for human consumption into feed for Kipster chickens.

Sustainable eggs from these chickens are available for sale on Lidl's shelves, closing the loop.

Various initiatives by the discounter have helped reduce food waste by 31% compared to 2018. The discounter aims to reach a target of 50% by 2030.