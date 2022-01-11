Subscribe Login
Fresh Produce

Morrisons To Remove ‘Use-By’ Date On Milk

UK retailer Morrisons plans to scrap ‘use-by’ dates on milk in a bid to prevent food waste, according to media reports.

The initiative will impact 90% of its private-label milk SKUs from British and Scottish farms, as well as organic milk.

It will replace ‘use-by’ dates with ‘best-before’ dates for milk products from Arla.

According to senior milk buyer at Morrisons, Ian Goode, good quality milk that has been stored well lasts a few days after the ‘use-by’ date.

Morrisons also said that it would encourage people to conduct a sniff test to determine whether the milk is useable, the report said.

Food Waste

Household practices result in 290,000 tonnes of milk being thrown away annually in the UK, which includes 'use-by' dates, among other factors, according to recycling charity, Wrap.

The report also noted that milk is the third most wasted item in the UK after potatoes and bread.

Morrisons has pledged to cut food waste by 50% in stores by 2030 and has already scrapped 'use-by' dates on some of its private-brand yoghurts and cheese.

It also aims to be the first supermarket to be completely supplied by net-zero carbon emission British farms by 2030. It will work with its 3,000 farmers and growers to produce affordable net-zero carbon meat, poultry, fruit, and vegetables.

In December of 2021, Moody's Investors Service downgraded UK supermarket group Morrisons to a corporate family rating Ba1, from an issuer rating Baa2.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Fresh Produce news, click here. Click subscribeto sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

