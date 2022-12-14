Nestlé, Fonterra Sell Dairy Partners Americas To Lactalis

Swiss conglomerate Nestlé and dairy co-operative Fonterra have signed an agreement to sell their joint venture Dairy Partners Americas (DPA) in Brazil to French dairy company Lactalis for R$700 million (€125.4 million).

The deal is expected to close by mid-2023 and is subject to approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade).

Under the terms of the agreement, Lactalis do Brasil will acquire the business of DPA Brasil, as well as the intellectual property rights related to the use of the brands Chambinho, Chamyto and Chandelle in the country.

In addition, it will have a long-term license to use the brands Nestlé, Ninho, Neston, Molico and Nesfit, exclusively for the segment of refrigerated dairy products.

With the transaction, Lactalis will absorb the entire operation of DPA, including factories and distribution centres, with its employees, including head office staff and sales team.

Dairy Partners Americas (DPA)

Fonterra and Nestlé set up DPA in 2003 to manufacture and market dairy products across Latin America.

In 2014, the joint venture refocused its activities on Brazil and the production of chilled dairy products.

Fonterra had a 51% stake in DPA, while Nestlé held the remaining 49%.

Fonterra has been selling its overseas assets as part of its strategy to focus more on local milk production in New Zealand.

DPA operates two factories, in Araras and Garanhuns, employing 1,300 people.

DPA’s best known brands in Brazil include Nestlé, Chamyto, Ninho, Chandelle, Chambinho, Neston and Molico.

Present in Brazil for almost a decade, Lactalis is the leader in milk collection and owns well-known local brands such as Parmalat, Président, Batavo, Poços de Caldas, Itambé and Elegê.

