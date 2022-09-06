Netto Marken-Discount Launches Own-Brand Fruit And Vegetable Range

German retailer Netto Marken-Discount has launched a new private-label range, Heimat, for fruit and vegetables with short transport distances, sourced directly from producers in the region.

According to the retailer, Heimat is the continuation of its regional product range strategy and further strengthens its cooperation with local farmers.

Heimat Private Label Range

The new Heimat private-label range is available nationwide in the fruit and vegetable assortment as part of Netto's regionality campaign from September to October.

All items are available in Netto Marken-Discount's 4,280 stores across Germany.

The retailer has highlighted the importance of seasonal foods as a good choice for price-conscious shopping during the current period of high inflation.

The German Federal Centre for Nutrition also recommended buying seasonal fruit and vegetables for price-sensitive shopping in a recent report.

The new assortment of fruit and vegetables is regionally and seasonally oriented.

In addition, the retailer's cooperation with local farmers is being expanded.

Netto Marken-Discount pays attention to regular quality controls to ensure high quality standards in its partner farms.

There is also a focus on transparency, with customers able to obtain detailed information about their fruits and vegetables with recognisable seals.

An additional QR code on all packaged private label items can be scanned to find out more information about a product.

Regionality At Netto

Fresh food from the locality has traditionally held a high priority at Netto Marken-Discount.

With the continuous expansion of its regional assortment, Netto is strengthening its agreements with partners from the region, which includes numerous producers, farmers, bakeries, breweries, and mineral springs.

Netto's regionality campaign is accompanied by various online and offline communication measures, informing customers about the producers.

With eleven farmers as examples, the grocer is advertising its new Heimat assortment, with customers able to learn, for example, who planted their tomatoes as well as where.

In addition to displays, posters, and showcases in stores, customers will also be informed with flyers and nationwide large-scale advertising, the retailer added.

The campaign will also be promoted on the retailer's social media channels.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest fresh produce news. Article by Conor Farrelly.