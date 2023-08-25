Norway's Tine Appoints Ann-Beth Freuchen As New CEO

Norwegian dairy cooperative Tine has appointed Ann-Beth Freuchen as its new chief executive officer, effective 1 October 2023.

She succeeds Gunnar Hovland, who has accepted the position of CEO of the renewables group Aneo, the company said in a statement.

Hovland stated, "The farmer's philosophy of leaving the farm in better condition to the next generation also applies to me. Now I pass the baton on to Ann-Beth with confidence and security.

"I know that Tine will get a CEO who is well equipped to lead and build the group further. I would also like to thank the board for their support and management, as well as my colleagues for a great time at Tine."

Ann-Beth Freuchen

Currently, Freuchen serves as the deputy chief executive of Tine, responsible for commercial activities.

She is a seasoned professional with over 25 years of management experience at Orkla, leading international industrial companies and business areas, such as Orkla Foods Nordics & Baltics and Orkla Confectionery & Snacks.

Commenting on the appointment, chair Marit Haugen, said, "Ann-Beth has considerable management experience from international brand companies with large, complex value chains.

"There is no doubt that she has the qualities needed for Tine to succeed in the market, ensure profitability, create innovations and growth going forward. We have found a CEO who will further develop Tine into the future, together with all the talented colleagues and owners of our company."

Tine

Tine's history dates back to 150 years. It is owned by more than 8,000 dairy farmers around Norway.

The cooperative's products have been part of Norwegian dinner tables for several generations.

Commercial success is one of the main areas of focus for the cooperative following a decline in milk consumption, significant imports of dairy products, and competition in the market.

Freuchen said, "I look forward to the task with great humility and am grateful that I have been given such an opportunity.[...]Growth is absolutely essential for Tine to succeed. Then we must win the hearts of consumers and customers and put them in the driver's seat for everything we do.

"We will build a common commercial mindset that enables us to seize all opportunities, both within and outside national borders. And we have the best conditions for success with both the brands, the people and the milk."