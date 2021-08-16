ESM Magazine

SPAR Netherlands Collaborates With Bakers To Promote Local Goods

Published on Aug 16 2021 7:58 AM in Fresh Produce tagged: bread / Spar Netherlands / Local products / World News / Bakers

SPAR Netherlands has teamed up with local bakery co-operative, Top Bakers, which will see the company collaborate with over 42 local bakers to source freshly baked goods that meet the highest quality standards.

The collaboration will provide local bakers another avenue to market their goods and preserves valuable baking skills and techniques.

SPAR Netherlands CEO John van der Ent has called on fellow retailers and consumers to consider the journey of food items from farm to plate and emphasised on the importance of sustainable and locally produced food items.

Sustainable Approach

The retailer has been ahead of the curve in committing to supporting local primary producers.

In 2011, the company launched a range of products labelled ‘SPAR uit de streek’ (SPAR regional range) sourced from local farmers and small-scale producers.

Over the years, it has added fruit juices, cheese, and condiments to this SPAR own-brand range in the Netherlands to meet consumers’ needs.

The range was re-branded in 2017 under the label ‘echt dichtbij SPAR’ and the stories behind the producers highlight the passion behind the product.

For example, the farmer’s cheese produced on a historic farm in Kouderkerk aan den Rijn uses milk sourced from a farmer, also generating green energy on the farm.

Other Products

SPAR added that condiments are sourced from a small-scale producer in Zierikzee using 100% solar power for their production.

In addition, smaller producers can, through SPAR, successfully bring their products to market under a renowned and trusted brand, the company noted.

SPAR Netherlands aims to leverage its scale to reduce its environmental footprint, find sustainable solutions and collaborate with other organisations in the food retail sector to achieve maximum impact.

Elsewhere, Albert Heijn said in May that aims to increase the number of Dutch-produced fresh SKUs in its stores, adding to its already existing offer of 100% homegrown milk, cheese, eggs, chicken, and pork.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Fresh Produce news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

