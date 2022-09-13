Switzerland's Emmi Opens Cheese Dairy In Emmen

Swiss dairy firm Emmi has invested €50 million in opening a new cheese dairy facility at its site in Emmen.

The company expects that the new facility will result in achieving its long-term growth plans in the strategic specialty cheese segment, such as Luzerner Rahmkäse, and contribute towards sustainable value creation in central Switzerland.

The inauguration of the facility saw the attendance of several guests, including Fabian Peter, government council of the canton of Lucerne, and Peter Hegglin, member of the Zug Council of States.

'Future-Oriented Project'

Peter commented, "The new building is a future-oriented project that also shows and further strengthens Emmi’s connection with its roots. The canton of Lucerne is proud that such an important company, known far beyond the country’s borders, is based here and will continue to remain in Lucerne.”

The new facility replaces the previous cheese dairy building, which was over 40 years old.

Marc Heim, executive vice-president of Emmi's Swiss division, said, “Committed to the tradition in our home region, with the new, resource-saving cheese dairy in Emmen, we are sending out a message that we want to strengthen our leading market position in our home market.

"With differentiated brand concepts such as Luzerner Rahmkäse, we see further growth potential in the strategic focus segment of specialty cheeses, not least in exports.”

Sustainability Model

As part of Emmi’s sustainability model and the company-wide netZERO 2050 reduction path, the facility relies on renewable energy.

The company has installed solar panels on the new rooftop of the new facility.

The building is also designed to save up to 70 million litres of water per year, operating in a virtually water-neutral manner.

It also features state-of-the-art occupational safety measures and ergonomically designed workstations with optimal lighting conditions that meet the highest quality and safety management standards.

