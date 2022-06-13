Subscribe Login
Fresh Produce

Tesco Raises Price It Pays Milk Suppliers Again

Britain's biggest supermarket group Tesco will hike the price it pays for all its fresh milk for a second time in three months as suppliers battle unprecedented levels of on-farm inflation, it said on Friday (10 June).

The group, which has an over 27% share of Britain's grocery market, said the more than 500 British dairy farmers that make up the Tesco Sustainable Dairy Group (TSDG) will see the retailer pay them 46 pence per litre from 1 July, up from 41.59 pence per litre.

The rise, which follows a near 20% increase in May, reflects the soaring cost of feed, fuel and fertiliser that dairy farmers are having to endure. Tesco did not say what the implications would be for the price that shoppers pay for milk.

Price-Match Scheme

Several of Tesco's own-brand milk lines, including four-pint variants, are covered by a scheme which matches the prices of German-owned discounter Aldi.

Last month market researcher Kantar said grocery price inflation hit 7.0% in the four weeks to 15 May, its highest level in 13 years.

The Kantar data also showed Tesco continuing to outperform its big four rivals - Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons on a sales value basis.

Elsewhere, Lidl France and Lactalis agreed to increase milk prices for dairy producers in a bid to offer better remuneration.

The move will see the remuneration for dairy farmers in France up by €15/1000 litres to €385/1000 litres, and €410/1000 litres all premiums combined.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest fresh produce news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

