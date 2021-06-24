ESM Magazine

7UP Switches To Clear Plastic Bottles

Published on Jun 24 2021 1:02 PM in Packaging And Design tagged: Britvic / circular economy / Plastic Bottles / rPET / 7UP

Soft drinks brand 7UP is making the switch from green to clear plastic bottles in a bid to increase recycling rates.

Research by Britvic, the manufacturer of the drink in the UK on behalf of PepsiCo, shows that 40% of consumers are more likely to recycle clear bottles over coloured bottles.

The new bottle, described as the brand's 'greenest bottle yet', will also display an easy-to-follow sustainability message, helping consumers to recycle correctly and with confidence.

Easy Recycling

Clear bottles are easier to sort during the recycling process, making the new clear 7UP bottles more likely to be recycled into another bottle.

Darker plastics are more difficult to sort, and end up being recycled into other items such as clothing, playground equipment, or garden furniture.

The increased likelihood of bottles being recycled into bottles will help make any future Deposit Return Schemes (DRS) even more efficient in bringing about a circular economy.

As a founding member of Circularity Scotland, the DRS administrator in Scotland, Britvic remains committed to an industry-led, not for profit and GB-wide DRS to increase recycling levels.

Sarah Webster, director of sustainable business, Britvic, said, "As we mark another milestone in our sustainability journey, it is amazing to see our brands working towards creating a better tomorrow.

"Healthier People, Healthier Planet is at the core of our business and 7UP’s clear bottle launch is a fantastic way to encourage and support our consumers to confidently recycle more."

rPET Bottles

In 2020, Britvic and PepsiCo pledged to switch to 100% recycled plastic (rPET) bottles by the end of 2022 for 7UP and all its brands made and sold in Great Britain.

Fruit Shoot Hydro in Great Britain and Ballygowan Mineral Water in Ireland have already switched to 100% rPET bottles, removing more than 1,900 tonnes of virgin plastic from its operations every year.

“Our goal is to encourage recycling and create a circular economy where great packaging never becomes waste,” added Webster.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Drinks news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

