Albert Heijn Improvises Its 'Packaging-Free' Concept

Dutch retailer Albert Heijn has announced that it has improvised the 'packaging-free' concept at its store on De Savornin Lohmanplein in the Hague.

Last year, the retailer launched the concept – AH Packaging Free – which enabled customers to do some of their shopping more sustainably.

A year later, Albert Heijn has incorporated improvements to the concept based on information from the technology, the composition of the range and customer experiences.

Anita Scholte op Reimer, director of quality and sustainability at Albert Heijn said, "Less packaging material and reuse are important parts of our packaging policy. In recent years we have shown that we can successfully implement this movement, for example, by replacing the free plastic bags for fruit and vegetables with reusable fresh bags.

"Your own packaging is the most sustainable and we believe that packaging-free shopping can become a routine. The improvements we are now implementing will contribute to that."

ADVERTISEMENT

Improvised Concept

The improvised concept now offers two instead of six metres of packaging-free products, with only the most relevant range.

This will create a better overview and makes the choice easier, according to the retailer.

The products are competitively priced, with the majority at its Prijsfavoriet (low price) level.

Albert has also implemented a number of technical improvements make the concept more user friendly.

ADVERTISEMENT

These include a vibration function to ensure that products come out of the cartridge more easily, improvement in the clamp control for more precise dosing, and the addition of a scale in each cartridge so that customers can see the dispensed amount during filling.

Trial bags have been added as an interim solution because bringing own packaging is not yet automatic.

Read More: Sustainable Packaging Market Set To Double In Size Over Coming Decade: FMI

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest packaging news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.