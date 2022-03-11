ALPLA Group Expands PET Recycling Capacity In Germany

The ALPLA Group has bolstered its PET recycling capacity in Germany with the acquisition of Texplast, as well as all the shares in joint venture PET Recycling Team Wolfen.

With the acquisitions, the group will increase its annual processing volume in Germany to 75,000 tonnes of PET bottles, it said in a statement.

Last October, the group took over BTB Recycling, and its latest acquisitions enhance its presence in the 'bottle to bottle' production cycle.

"We are stepping up our activities worldwide to meet growing demand for post-consumer recyclate," said ALPLA CEO Philipp Lehner. "This investment will strengthen our position in the German market and guarantee high quality and availability of the material for our customers."

About Texplast

Texplast, founded in 1992 and formerly owned by the FROMM Group, produces PET pellets and flakes from used PET bottles, which are primarily used for preforms for new PET bottles.

“The long-term, and successful, collaboration with the FROMM Group was the perfect basis for this development," commented Georg Lässer, Head of Recycling at ALPLA. "The acquisition enabled us to increase our capacity quickly and efficiently. And this will also help us to secure production for both sides in the future."

Elsewhere, PET Recycling Team Wolfen specialises in the recycling of PET bottles from the household bin for household recyclables in Germany, aka the 'yellow bag'.

Finalising The Acquisition

The acquisition was officially finalised on 25 February, with the parties agreeing not to disclose the purchase price or any additional details. The acquisition is subject to legal and regulatory approval by the relevant authorities.

In early 2021, the ALPLA Group announced that it would invest an average of 50 million euros a year until 2025 in the ongoing expansion of its recycling activities.

In February, the group announced a 8.4% increase in turnover in its 2021 financial year.

