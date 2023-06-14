Amcor Extends AmFiber Performance Paper To New Categories

Amcor has announced the extension of its AmFiber Performance Paper packaging format to include categories such as instant coffee, drink powders, spices, seasonings, and dried soups.

The recyclable, high barrier packaging, was initially introduced last year in the snacks and confectionery categories. According to the company, it offers protection against oxygen and moisture.

New Production Line

To support increased demand for the packaging format, Amcor has integrated a new production line at its Amcor Flexibles Alzira plant in Spain.

The production line will provide both both cold- and heat-seal AmFiber packaging, it said, and support Amcor's global operations.

'Important Milestone'

Commenting on the AmFiber Performance Paper project, Ilya Syshchikov, vice president, global product management, AmFiber, said, “From a technical point of view, it delivers high barrier and excellent machinability. From an environmental point of view, it’s PVDC-free, available in FSC-certified paper, and recyclable in most European countries."

ADVERTISEMENT

He added, “We have many exciting projects in our R&D pipeline for paper, and this expansion into culinary and beverage packaging is another important milestone toward developing recyclable paper packaging for all the segments we serve.”

Earlier this year, Amcor said that it is on track to ensure that all of its packaging will be recyclable or reusable by 2025. Some 83% of its flexible packaging portfolio is currently available in recycle-ready solutions.

Amcor generated $15 billion (€13.9 billion) in annual sales last year, and boasts operations spanning 220 locations in 43 countries.

Read More: Amcor Announces Plans To Acquire Moda Systems

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest packaging news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.