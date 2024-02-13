Ardagh Glass Packaging Launches New Solar-Energy Plant In The Netherlands

Ardagh Glass Packaging (AGP), an operating business of Ardagh Group, has announced a major solar-power plant at its facility in Moerdijk, in the Netherlands.

The facility is now supplying renewable electricity on site, to reduce its carbon footprint by an estimated 725 tonnes of CO2 annually.

Solar Project

To further the project, Ardagh Group has partnered with independent solar-energy specialist Zoncoalitie and energy supplier Eneco to deliver the solar plant at Moerdijk.

It will be the second AGP-Europe on-site solar project, and the third in the Netherlands for Ardagh Group.

It follows the launch of the company’s first solar-power plant in the Netherlands, which has been supplying the AGP-Dongen facility since September of last year.

Renewable Electricity

“The Moerdijk solar installation is expected to generate over 2,500 MWh of electricity per annum, which is another step closer to achieving our target of using 100% renewable electricity across our AGP-Europe facilities by 2030, using a mix of on-site and off-site installations,” said Annelene Ikemann, sustainability director, AGP-Europe.

More installations are expected to follow, to progress toward Ardagh Group’s 2023 targets.

Transition

Last year, Ardagh Group named Herman Troskie as its new chair, succeeding Paul Coulson, who decided to step down as chair of Ardagh Group and its 76%-owned subsidiary, Ardagh Metal Packaging, on 15 November 2023.

Troskie has extensive experience in international corporate structuring, cross-border financing and capital markets, with a particular interest in integrated structuring for entrepreneurs and their businesses.

The transition was the culmination of a succession process that, in recent years, has seen the appointments of Oliver Graham as CEO of Ardagh Metal Packaging and Michael Dick as CEO of Ardagh Glass Packaging, the company noted.