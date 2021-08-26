Britvic's Robinsons, Lipton Ice Tea, Drench Switch To 100% rPET Bottles

Published on Aug 26 2021 12:28 PM in Packaging And Design tagged: Britvic / circular economy / Deposit Return Scheme / rPET / Robinsons Ready To Drink / Lipton Ice Tea / Drench

Drinks group Britvic is moving to 100% recycled plastic (rPET) packaging for the 500ml bottles of Robinsons, Lipton Ice Tea, and drench brands.

The on-the-go bottles will be the first to use recycled plastic from a new rPET manufacturing facility in North Yorkshire, the company added.

The Yorkshire facility was built by Esterform Packaging Limited following a £5 million investment from Britvic in 2019.

The site is powered by 100% renewable energy and provides Britvic with a secure supply of quality food-grade rPET in the UK.

Mark Tyne, Esterform’s managing director, commented, "Our £20 million project to produce 42,000 tonnes of recycled food grade PET could not have got off the ground without Britvic’s support and we look forward to working together to rollout recycled PET usage across Britvic’s portfolio."

By switching Robinsons, Lipton Ice Tea, and drench 500ml bottles to rPET, the drinks group is expected to remove 1,354 tonnes of virgin plastic from its operations every year.

This is in addition to the 1,900 tonnes already saved by Ballygowan Mineral Water and Fruit Shoot Hydro switching to rPET bottles.

Healthier People, Healthier Planet

This move marks the latest milestone in Britvic’s Healthier People, Healthier Planet sustainability strategy and brings Britvic closer to its intention of moving all GB-made bottles to 100% rPET by the end of 2022.

Sarah Webster, director of sustainable business at Britvic, said, "We are extremely proud and excited to see the first use of Esterpet in our iconic brands as they make the move to 100% rPET.

"It’s a fantastic example of the progress made in the facility with Britvic’s investment support and the first in a series of changes using Esterpet packaging as we continue our journey to fulfil our rPET commitment."

Esterform Packaging LTD is the UK's largest independent converter of PET and has supplied Britvic for over 15 years.

Recycled Plastics

rPET is made from recycled plastics and has a number of environmental benefits, including carbon footprint reduction and contributing towards creating an effective circular economy.

Supporting the development of rPET in the UK is an important element of Britvic's business model as sourcing packaging material locally rather than abroad significantly reduces its direct carbon emissions.

Britvic’s focus on sustainable packaging is reinforced by its commitment to an industry-led, not for profit, and GB-wide Deposit Return Scheme to increase recycling levels.

Since 2018, Britvic has invested in the UK recycling infrastructure through its commitment to only purchase domestic packaging recovery notes from UK recyclers.

This means Britvic is invested solely in the UK's recycling industry and not in exporting waste.

