DS Smith Invests €13m In Austrian Production Facilities

Packaging firm DS Smith is investing €13 million at its Margarethen am Moos and Kalsdorf bei Graz production facilities in Austria.

The investment will see DS Smith boost its production capacity in the country by 20%, the company noted.

The initiative is part of the company's growth strategy in East Europe, focusing on driving leadership in sustainable packaging solutions across the region and creating value for customers and partners.

DS Smith will invest in new machinery at both sites for improved quality, productivity as well as innovation capabilities.

Reinier Schlatmann, regional managing director for East Europe at DS Smith stated, "Our investments in technology, automation, and process improvement, enable DS Smith to drive innovation in packaging solutions.

"With a strong focus on the transition towards a circular economy, we are reshaping the industry and supporting customer sustainability goals at the same time."

Investment Highlights

DS Smith has installed new palletising robots and transfer carriages at the production plant in Margarethen.

The Kalsdorf facility now has a new folder gluing machine (Masterfold) and a high-performance die-cutter (Masterline).

The modernisation of the conveyor system and the expansion of the warehouses at both sites are close to completion, the company noted.

Dieter Glawischnig, managing director of DS Smith Packaging Austria stated, "Our investments ensure the stability of our supply chains and sustainable business continuity. We also want to make an active contribution to strengthening the regional economy.

"This involves both continuing employment opportunities in Vienna, Lower Austria, Salzburg, Burgenland and Styria and at the same time creating attractive new jobs for skilled workers."

Resource And Recycling Management

DS Smith has allocated a sizeable portion of the investment for advancing resource and recycling management, including a new stamping waste press in Kalsdorf.

The will enhance the safe, clean, and efficient disposal of packaging waste, particularly as production scales up, the company added.

Moreover, rooftops in Margarethen and Kalsdorf will be renovated and modernised by the summer of 2024 to enable installation of large-scale photovoltaic systems in the future.