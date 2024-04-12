DS Smith Invests €6m In Sustainable Plastic Replacement Solution

Packaging firm DS Smith has invested €6 million in a four-colour converting machine for its Eerbeek packaging plant, in the Netherlands.

DS Smith added that the investment aligns with growing customer demand for sustainable plastic replacement solutions.

The state-of-the-art machine will manufacture FEFCO 0201 bespoke boxes and alternative grades for customers.

‘High-Quality Packaging Solutions’

Philip Bautil, managing director of DS Smith Benelux, stated, “This investment underscores our dedication to delivering high-quality packaging solutions that meet the needs of our customers while contributing to a more sustainable future.

“With this new investment, we are continuing to meet our customers’ supply chain challenges and respond to their requirements for growth. We are still seeing an increased demand for products that require sustainable plastic replacement and fibre-based solutions,” Bautil added.

The machine is currently in the start-up phase and equipped with an advanced automatic inline error detection system, the company noted.

The technology used in machine, which is computer controlled, will check the quality of the printing and gluing.

It also enhances the accuracy of the machinery while applying additional preciseness to the die-cutting lines in the packaging and folding process.

‘Bidding War’ For DS Smith

Elsewhere, AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould has noted that the current “bidding war” for packaging firm DS Smith is an indication that UK opportunities are starting to catch the eye of foreign investors.

Mould was commenting after DS Smith revealed that it was in discussions with International Paper over a potential takeover deal, following on from recent interest from rival Mondi.

In a statement, DS Smith noted that the proposed deal from International Paper would ‘create a truly global leader in sustainable packaging solutions that is well positioned in attractive and growing markets,’ and ‘significantly strengthen the combined corrugated packaging business in Europe.’