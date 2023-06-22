52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Packaging And Design

DS Smith Sees Revenue Up 11% In Full Year 2022/23

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article

Packaging firm DS Smith has reported a 11% increase in revenue at constant currency levels in its full-year to 30 April 2023.

The UK-based cardboard maker reported revenue of £8.22 billion (€9.54 billion) for the year, while adjusted operating profit stood at £861 million (€999 million), which was 35% higher than the previous year.

"The performance of the business during the year has been excellent, despite the challenging economic environment, and I am extremely proud of all our colleagues for their dedication and support," commented Miles Roberts, DS Smith chief executive.

Environmental Achievements

The group said that it has made a number of notable environmental achievements, including replacing 762 million units of plastic with recyclable alternatives since 2020/21, and achieving a 15% reduction in Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions since 2019/20.

At the same time, it has also maintained an "unremitting focus" on meeting its customers needs with a range of new innovations, Roberts added.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This, together with high levels of service and our sustainability performance, has been rewarded through market share gains during the period," he said.

Portugal Investment

In April, DS Smith announced a €145 million investment scheme for the enhancement of its kraft paper mill located in Viana, Portugal.

As part of this plan, the company will reconstruct its current paper machine and introduce a state-of-the-art recovery boiler. DS Smith said that the implementation of this boiler will contribute to a significant improvement in the mill's environmental impact.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest packaging news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Packaging And Design

Billerud Forecasts Second-Quarter Results Below Expectations
2
Packaging And Design

Could Label-Free PET Packaging Usher In A Recycling Revolution?
3
Packaging And Design

Lidl GB To Incorporate 'Prevented Ocean Plastic' Into Its Water Bottles
4
Packaging And Design

Amcor Extends AmFiber Performance Paper To New Categories
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com