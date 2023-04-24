52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Supply Chain

DS Smith Invests €145m In Paper Mill In Portugal

By Robert McHugh
Packaging firm DS Smith has announced plans to invest €145 million on an upgrade programme at its kraft paper mill in Viana, Portugal.

The investment package will see the company rebuild its the existing paper machine and install a brand-new recovery boiler.

DS Smith claims the boiler will improve environmental performance by enhancing steam efficiency at the mill by 25%, with steam from the boiler being recycled back into the mill.

The new boiler, provided by Valmet, is expected to be operational by early 2025.

Plastic Replacement Solutions

The investment package is one of a number of projects across Europe and North America contributing to DS Smith’s target to reduce Scope 1, 2 and 3 Green House Gas (GHG) emissions by 46% on an absolute basis by 2030, compared to 2019 levels, and to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

The new boiler will also support the rebuilding of the mill’s paper machine, PM4, increasing both its speed and capacity.

The packaging giant says this will ensure that Viana mill will continue to play a key role in meeting the rising demand for plastic replacement solutions. DS Smith has commissioned suppliers Voith and Valmet to rebuild of the paper machine, with completion being expected later this year.

Sustainable Packaging

Niels Flierman, head of paper and recycling at DS Smith said, "DS Smith is committed to leading the transition to a circular economy. Our paper making operations across Europe and North America are focused on providing the paper needed to meet the growing demand for sustainable packaging."

"As one of our larger mills, Viana has a huge role to play in this and the €145 million investment is testament to our commitment to remain at the forefront of the market, and to lead the way in the race to net zero in the paper industry," Flierman added.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Article by Robert McHugh.

