ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

FrieslandCampina Introduces Sustainable Labels

Published on Jul 16 2021 12:29 PM in Packaging And Design tagged: FrieslandCampina / Sustainable Labels / Campina / Optimel / Mona

FrieslandCampina Introduces Sustainable Labels

Dutch dairy giant FrieslandCampina has introduced sustainable labels for yoghurt and soft curd cups sold under Campina, Optimel and Mona brands.

The new labels, introduced this month, were developed by the company’s research and development department and will make more than 400,000 kilograms of cups recyclable.

The initiative follows the recent introduction of 100% recycled PET bottles and is being described as ‘the next step’ towards circular packaging.

Previously, these cups could not be recycled as a whole because the machines did not recognise the label around the cups as ‘recyclable’ during the waste sorting process, the company noted.

'Packages Are Correctly Recognised'

Patrick van Baal, global director of packaging development at FrieslandCampina, said, “With the new labels around our yoghurt and soft curd cups, we make sure that these packages are correctly recognised and sorted for recycling in the existing recycling processes and do not end up in the residual waste flow for energy recovery. The cups can now be recycled for new applications.”

One of the objectives of the sustainability programme of FrieslandCampina is to offer packaging that is 100% circular and CO2-neutral while minimising the amount of packaging material.

Advertisement

Van Baal added, “For FrieslandCampina making over 400,000 kilos of cups recyclable clearly contributes in making our entire packaging portfolio reusable and/or recyclable in the year 2025.”

In March 2020, FrieslandCampina signed the European Plastics Pact, reconfirming the company’s commitment and ambition regarding plastics.

The company recently rolled out its first hydrogen-powered truck milk truck in a bid to make transportation more sustainable.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Packaging news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

FrieslandCampina Rolls Out Hydrogen-Powered Milk Truck

FrieslandCampina Rolls Out Hydrogen-Powered Milk Truck
Ehrmann To Acquire FrieslandCampina's Russian Dairy Business

Ehrmann To Acquire FrieslandCampina's Russian Dairy Business
FrieslandCampina To Offload Nutrifeed Animal Nutrition Business

FrieslandCampina To Offload Nutrifeed Animal Nutrition Business
FrieslandCampina And Domty Establish Joint Venture To Export Cheese From Egypt

FrieslandCampina And Domty Establish Joint Venture To Export Cheese From Egypt
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Packaging And Design

Pingo Doce Allows Consumers To Bring Own Containers Thu, 15 Jul 2021

Pingo Doce Allows Consumers To Bring Own Containers
Refresco To Acquire German Beverage Firm Hansa-Heemann Thu, 8 Jul 2021

Refresco To Acquire German Beverage Firm Hansa-Heemann
Austria's Schur Flexibles Acquires Termoplast Wed, 7 Jul 2021

Austria's Schur Flexibles Acquires Termoplast
Smurfit Kappa Acquires Folding Carton Company In Mexico Mon, 5 Jul 2021

Smurfit Kappa Acquires Folding Carton Company In Mexico
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN