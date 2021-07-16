FrieslandCampina Introduces Sustainable Labels

Published on Jul 16 2021 12:29 PM in Packaging And Design tagged: FrieslandCampina / Sustainable Labels / Campina / Optimel / Mona

Dutch dairy giant FrieslandCampina has introduced sustainable labels for yoghurt and soft curd cups sold under Campina, Optimel and Mona brands.

The new labels, introduced this month, were developed by the company’s research and development department and will make more than 400,000 kilograms of cups recyclable.

The initiative follows the recent introduction of 100% recycled PET bottles and is being described as ‘the next step’ towards circular packaging.

Previously, these cups could not be recycled as a whole because the machines did not recognise the label around the cups as ‘recyclable’ during the waste sorting process, the company noted.

'Packages Are Correctly Recognised'

Patrick van Baal, global director of packaging development at FrieslandCampina, said, “With the new labels around our yoghurt and soft curd cups, we make sure that these packages are correctly recognised and sorted for recycling in the existing recycling processes and do not end up in the residual waste flow for energy recovery. The cups can now be recycled for new applications.”

One of the objectives of the sustainability programme of FrieslandCampina is to offer packaging that is 100% circular and CO2-neutral while minimising the amount of packaging material.

Advertisement

Van Baal added, “For FrieslandCampina making over 400,000 kilos of cups recyclable clearly contributes in making our entire packaging portfolio reusable and/or recyclable in the year 2025.”

In March 2020, FrieslandCampina signed the European Plastics Pact, reconfirming the company’s commitment and ambition regarding plastics.

The company recently rolled out its first hydrogen-powered truck milk truck in a bid to make transportation more sustainable.