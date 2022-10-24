Subscribe Login
Packaging And Design

Mondi Announces €400m Investment In Štětí Paper Mill

Packaging firm Mondi has announced a €400 million investment in a new kraft paper machine at its Štětí mill in Czechia, which has the capacity to produce 210,000 tonnes of kraft paper per year.

The investment forms part of Mondi's previously-announced €1 billion expansionary capital investment programme, which seeks to accelerate growth in sustainable packaging formats.

In a statement, it said that the investment will help it meet growing demand for paper-based flexible packaging, underpinned by growth in e-commerce and sustainable packaging.

'Important Investment'

“As a global leader in innovative and sustainable packaging solutions, we are pleased to announce the approval of such an important investment," said Thomas Ott, CEO flexible packaging, Mondi.

"Sustainability is at the heart of all we do and this is a big step forward on our journey to making all our packaging solutions reusable, recyclable or compostable, which is one of our Mondi Action Plan 2030 (MAP2030) commitments.”

Specialty Kraft Paper

The investment will enable the business to optimise production across its kraft paper portfolio, as well as 'strengthen its leading position' in speciality kraft paper across a range of applications.

The paper machine is expected to start up production in 2025 and reach full capacity in 2027.

It will also help to 'further strengthen Mondi’s leading position in the market', the group added.

In 2021, Mondi reported revenues of €7.0 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.2 billion from continuing operations.

