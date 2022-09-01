Mondi Opens Recyclability Testing Lab

Packaging firm Mondi has opened its first recycling laboratory at its Frantschach mill in Austria to test the recyclability of paper and paper-based packaging using non-paper components, such as coatings.

According to the group, conducting recycling tests in-house will speed up the process of developing sustainable packaging.

Paper packaging offers several sustainability benefits, but also has certain barrier functionality limitations for products like perishable food.

To improve its functionality, non-paper components such as barrier coatings are often added, which can impact recyclability.