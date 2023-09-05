52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Packaging And Design

Packaging Firm DS Smith Says 'Trading In Line With Expectations'

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article

Packaging firm DS Smith has said that trading in the year to date is 'in line with expectations', despite end markets remaining challenging.

The firm, which has a presence in 34 countries, issued the statement to coincide with its AGM, which takes place on 5 September.

It said that trading was driven by 'continued resilient pricing and strong cost control measures', adding that its like-for-like performance in corrugated box volumes has 'improved' since the start of its financial year.

There are 'clear signs of reduction in customer de-stocking', it added.

A Good Start

"While the economic environment in which we operate remains challenging we have started the financial year well," commented Miles Roberts, chief executive.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We continue to work closely with our customers, meeting their evolving needs and are pleased with their positive feedback and the progress we are making. This, together with our ongoing focus on cost and operational efficiencies and our robust and flexible supply chain, positions us well for the remainder of FY24 and beyond."

Green Bonds

The year to date has also seen DS Smith issue €1.5 billion in inaugural green bonds, which has significantly extended its debt maturity profile at attractive terms, the group added.

In its full year to 30 April, the UK-based group reported a 11% increase in revenue at constant currency levels. Revenue for the year came in at £8.22 billion (€9.54 billion), while adjusted operating profit stood at £861 million (€999 million), which was 35% higher than the previous year.

In August, DS Smith announced it had agreed to acquire Serbian packaging firm Bosis doo.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Packaging And Design

France Makes Fresh Bid To Ban Meat Names For Plant-Based Food
2
Packaging And Design

PepsiCo To Remove Plastic Rings On Beverage Multipacks In North America
3
Packaging And Design

SIG To Increase Fibre Content In Aseptic Cartons
4
Packaging And Design

Billerud Names Matthew Hirst As President Of New European Division
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com