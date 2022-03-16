Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Packaging And Design

Packaging Waste From German Households Increased In 2020: Destatis

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

German households disposed of more packaging waste in the COVID-19 impacted year of 2020, according to the German Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

Data showed that 78 kilograms of packaging waste per capita were collected from private households in Germany in this period, marking an increase of 6 kilograms per person than in the previous year.

Packaging Collection

The total amount of packaging waste, which is mainly collected in the yellow bin, glass or paper containers separately from the residual waste, increased by almost 0.6 million tonnes or 9.3% to 6.5 million tonnes in 2020.

Lightweight packaging made of plastic, metal, and composite materials comprised the largest share of this waste, totalling 2.7 million tonnes, or 32 kilograms per person.

This was followed by glass packaging, amounting to 25 kilograms per person (2.1 million tonnes), and packaging made of paper and cardboard at 20 kilograms per capita (1.7 million tonnes).

The per capita volume of paper, cardboard, and cardboard packaging collected from private households rose by three kilograms compared to 2019.

Glass packaging waste increased by two kilograms more per capita, while the per capita amount of lightweight packaging remained unchanged compared to the previous year.

Recycled Packaging Waste

In 2020, around 6.4 million tonnes of used sales packaging was handed over to waste treatment plants or recycling companies after sorting. Out of this total, almost four-fifths (79% or 5.1 million tonnes) were recycled.

Data also unveiled that 12% of the waste (0.8 million tonnes) was recycled through various means, such as combustion plants.

The discrepancy between the collected and the delivered amount of 67,000 tonnes is caused, for example, by storage quantities at handling and sorting facilities as well as sorting losses, the study noted.

Read More: UN Plastic Treaty To Tackle Production, Packaging Design

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Packaging news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Packaging And Design

ALPLA Group Expands PET Recycling Capacity In Germany
2
Packaging And Design

The Future Of Packaging Made Clear
3
Packaging And Design

BillerudKorsnäs To Explore Pulp Production With Viken Skog
4
Packaging And Design

Ball Corp. Starts Work On Can-Making Facility In Kettering
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com