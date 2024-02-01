Parmalat Introduces Its First White rPET Bottle For UHT Milk

Italian dairy company Parmalat has unveiled its first certified white rPET bottle for UHT milk made with 50% recycled plastic.

This project, developed by Parmalat’s R&D department in collaboration with Dentis Recycling Italy, involved a €21 million investment and the creation of three new production lines, two of which are located at Parmalat's flagship factory in Collecchio.

Each bottle of UHT milk, at the end of its life cycle, can be recycled and reinserted into the production system, creating new value for consumers, companies, and the environment.

To make this commitment even more visible, the labels of UHT milk bottles will feature a special label accompanied by a QR code, which will provide information on correct recycling.

The new bottles will be used not only for Parmalat products but also for all other brands in the company's portfolio, such as lactose-free Zymil. The goal is to have 100% recyclable bottles by 2024.

An Eco-Friendly Option

The initiative will prevent the use of over 3,000 tonnes of virgin PET plastic per year, or the equivalent of 150 million new bottles per year, the company noeted.

The lower use of virgin PET also has a positive impact in terms of CO2 emissions and water use.

The project aligns with the Lactalis Group's commitment to creating increasingly sustainable and circular products and packaging. The group aims to have all packaging recyclable by 2033 and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Parmalat achieves an annual turnover of around €1 billion, processing 350 million litres of milk a year in eight factories. Private labels account for 25% of the total volume.