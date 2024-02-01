52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Packaging And Design

Parmalat Introduces Its First White rPET Bottle For UHT Milk

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Parmalat Introduces Its First White rPET Bottle For UHT Milk

Italian dairy company Parmalat has unveiled its first certified white rPET bottle for UHT milk made with 50% recycled plastic.

This project, developed by Parmalat’s R&D department in collaboration with Dentis Recycling Italy, involved a €21 million investment and the creation of three new production lines, two of which are located at Parmalat's flagship factory in Collecchio.

Each bottle of UHT milk, at the end of its life cycle, can be recycled and reinserted into the production system, creating new value for consumers, companies, and the environment.

To make this commitment even more visible, the labels of UHT milk bottles will feature a special label accompanied by a QR code, which will provide information on correct recycling.

The new bottles will be used not only for Parmalat products but also for all other brands in the company's portfolio, such as lactose-free Zymil. The goal is to have 100% recyclable bottles by 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

An Eco-Friendly Option

The initiative will prevent the use of over 3,000 tonnes of virgin PET plastic per year, or the equivalent of 150 million new bottles per year, the company noeted.

The lower use of virgin PET also has a positive impact in terms of CO2 emissions and water use.

The project aligns with the Lactalis Group's commitment to creating increasingly sustainable and circular products and packaging. The group aims to have all packaging recyclable by 2033 and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Parmalat achieves an annual turnover of around €1 billion, processing 350 million litres of milk a year in eight factories. Private labels account for 25% of the total volume.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Packaging And Design

Stora Enso To Cut More Jobs As Forestry Market Weakness Persists
Stora Enso To Cut More Jobs As Forestry Market Weakness Persists
2
Packaging And Design

Coop And Emmi Switch To PET Bottles For More Dairy Products
Coop And Emmi Switch To PET Bottles For More Dairy Products
3
Packaging And Design

Sprite Goes 'Label-Free' In The UK As Part Of New Trial
Sprite Goes 'Label-Free' In The UK As Part Of New Trial
4
Packaging And Design

Ardagh Glass Packaging-Europe Announces 10-Year Power Purchase Agreement
Ardagh Glass Packaging-Europe Announces 10-Year Power Purchase Agreement
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com