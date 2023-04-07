52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Packaging And Design

Pasta Garofalo Introduces Recycled And Recyclable Plastic Packaging

By Branislav Pekic
Italy's Pasta Garofalo has introduced new packaging made of 30% recycled and recyclable plastic.

The company is utilising a chemical recycling process to convert plastic packaging waste into new plastic, equivalent to virgin material.

While this is an expensive process, Pasta Garofalo says this will not be reflected in the price for end consumers.

Five of its best-selling pasta formats are already available in the new packaging, including Spaghetti, Penne ziti Rigate, Fusilli, Farfalle, Elicoidali. Each pack carries 'packaging Co2 zero impact' and '30% recycled plastic' labelling.

The aim is to extend the new packaging format to other products across its range and increase the percentage of recycled plastic material year by year.

A QR code, directly printed on the packaging, enables consumers to access a dedicated website, offering tips on how to reduce energy consumption, as well as a video that tell the story of the 'Innamorati del pianeta' (In love with the planet) project.

Zero Impact

Elsewhere, Pasta Garofalo has also joined ‘Zero Impact', a project that helps companies improve their sustainability with strategic consulting services, communication activities and environmental projects.

The aim is to help offset the CO2 emissions generated by the production of primary packaging of Garofalo products for the Italian market equivalent to 750 tonnes of polypropylene between July 2022 and the end of 2023.

Emissions were offset with carbon credits generated by a project developed in the Rimba Raya reserve in Indonesia.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Packaging and Design news. Article by Branislav Pekic.

ESM
