Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Packaging And Design

PepsiCo Europe To Eliminate Virgin Plastic From All Crisp And Chip Bags By 2030

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

PepsiCo Europe has announced that it will eliminate the use of virgin plastic in the packaging for its Walkers, Doritos, and Lay’s brands by the end of the decade.

The decision to only use 100% recycled or renewable plastic in all crisp and chip bags forms part of the group's pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) transformation strategy, the group said.

Introduction On A Trial Basis

Renewable packaging is set to be introduced to a product range under the Lay's brand in France in the first half of this year, as part of an initial trial, with this followed up by a Walker's trial in the UK later in the year.

According to PepsiCo, the recycled content in the packs will be derived from previously-used plastic, while the renewable content will come from plant by-products and waste from paper pulp.

“Flexible packaging recycling should be the norm across Europe. We see a future where our bags will be free of virgin fossil-based plastic," commented Silviu Popovici, chief executive, PepsiCo Europe.

"We’re investing with our partners to build technological capacity to do that. We now need an appropriate regulatory landscape in place so that packaging never becomes waste.”

By switching to virgin fossil-free material, PepsiCo estimates that it will be able to achieve a greenhouse gas emission reduction of 40% per tonne of packaging materials.

Making Bags Better

As well as switching to renewable, recycled content, PepsiCo has also developed its 'Making Bags Better' programme, which will focus on a series of investments and innovations to recycle and reuse more flexible plastics across Europe, it said.

“Through collaboration and innovation, we can progress to a viable circular economy for our food packaging in Europe,” added Archana Jagannathan, senior director, Sustainable Packaging, PepsiCo Europe.

Read More: PepsiCo's pep+ Strategy Should Put It 'Ahead Of The Curve' On Sustainability: Analyst

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Packaging news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Fresh Produce

Hein Schumacher To Be Reappointed As CEO Of FrieslandCampina
2
Retail

Lidl, Kaufland Owner Sees Double-Digit Revenue Increase In FY 2020/21
3
Retail

Aldi To Expand Store Count, Logistics Footprint In Portugal
4
Retail

What Next For Tesco In Central Europe? Four Possible Future Scenarios
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com