PepsiCo Europe To Eliminate Virgin Plastic From All Crisp And Chip Bags By 2030

PepsiCo Europe has announced that it will eliminate the use of virgin plastic in the packaging for its Walkers, Doritos, and Lay’s brands by the end of the decade.

The decision to only use 100% recycled or renewable plastic in all crisp and chip bags forms part of the group's pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) transformation strategy, the group said.

Introduction On A Trial Basis

Renewable packaging is set to be introduced to a product range under the Lay's brand in France in the first half of this year, as part of an initial trial, with this followed up by a Walker's trial in the UK later in the year.

According to PepsiCo, the recycled content in the packs will be derived from previously-used plastic, while the renewable content will come from plant by-products and waste from paper pulp.

“Flexible packaging recycling should be the norm across Europe. We see a future where our bags will be free of virgin fossil-based plastic," commented Silviu Popovici, chief executive, PepsiCo Europe.

"We’re investing with our partners to build technological capacity to do that. We now need an appropriate regulatory landscape in place so that packaging never becomes waste.”

By switching to virgin fossil-free material, PepsiCo estimates that it will be able to achieve a greenhouse gas emission reduction of 40% per tonne of packaging materials.

Making Bags Better

As well as switching to renewable, recycled content, PepsiCo has also developed its 'Making Bags Better' programme, which will focus on a series of investments and innovations to recycle and reuse more flexible plastics across Europe, it said.

“Through collaboration and innovation, we can progress to a viable circular economy for our food packaging in Europe,” added Archana Jagannathan, senior director, Sustainable Packaging, PepsiCo Europe.

