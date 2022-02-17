Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Packaging And Design

Russia's Fix Price To Introduce Eco-Friendly Branded Bags

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Russian retailer Fix Price has announced the rollout of eco-friendly branded bags across its estate, which are made form 40% recycled polyethylene.

Over the coming months, all large shopping bags, of which between four million and eight million are sold per month, will be replaced with new eco-friendlier alternatives.

The bags contain no bio-additives or PVC and can be recycled.

Product Sourcing

"It is now increasingly important for customers to know where and how the product was made and sourced," commented Inna Kondratieva, head of category management at Fix Price.

"Today, Fix Price stores offer products in recyclable packaging and package-free options. Now we have made our branded bags eco-friendlier. We have been working closely with our suppliers to make sure that bag manufacturers use recycled polymer granules.”

Fix Price also recently announced the rollout of self-checkout solutions to all new stores.

Environmental And Social Governance

Late last year, Fix Price's board of directors established an ESG Committee, while it recently published an ESG data book and presentation highlighting its 'key strategic priorities' when it comes to sustainable development.

The group plans to present its ESG strategy to the market in mid-2022.

“We are aware how important the green agenda is, along with the need to constantly reduce the environmental footprint," said Dmitry Kirsanov, CEO of Fix Price. "Switching to branded bags made from recycled polyethylene is another step on our path towards an environmentally responsible business."

Variety value retailer Fix Price operates more than 4,900 stores across Russia, with 2,000 SKUs on offer at a range of fixed price points. The group reported a 7.2% increase in like-for-like sales last year.

 © 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Packaging & Design news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Packaging And Design

Glass Packaging's Role In Driving Sales To Be Discussed In Webinar
2
Packaging And Design

Petition To Ban Single-Use Plastic Garners 117,000 Signatures In UK
3
Packaging And Design

Morrisons Introduces Paper Packaging For Kitchen, Toilet Rolls
4
Packaging And Design

Packaging Firm ALPLA Group Sees Turnover Up 8.4% In 2021
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com