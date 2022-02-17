Russia's Fix Price To Introduce Eco-Friendly Branded Bags

Russian retailer Fix Price has announced the rollout of eco-friendly branded bags across its estate, which are made form 40% recycled polyethylene.

Over the coming months, all large shopping bags, of which between four million and eight million are sold per month, will be replaced with new eco-friendlier alternatives.

The bags contain no bio-additives or PVC and can be recycled.

Product Sourcing

"It is now increasingly important for customers to know where and how the product was made and sourced," commented Inna Kondratieva, head of category management at Fix Price.

"Today, Fix Price stores offer products in recyclable packaging and package-free options. Now we have made our branded bags eco-friendlier. We have been working closely with our suppliers to make sure that bag manufacturers use recycled polymer granules.”

Fix Price also recently announced the rollout of self-checkout solutions to all new stores.

Environmental And Social Governance

Late last year, Fix Price's board of directors established an ESG Committee, while it recently published an ESG data book and presentation highlighting its 'key strategic priorities' when it comes to sustainable development.

The group plans to present its ESG strategy to the market in mid-2022.

“We are aware how important the green agenda is, along with the need to constantly reduce the environmental footprint," said Dmitry Kirsanov, CEO of Fix Price. "Switching to branded bags made from recycled polyethylene is another step on our path towards an environmentally responsible business."

Variety value retailer Fix Price operates more than 4,900 stores across Russia, with 2,000 SKUs on offer at a range of fixed price points. The group reported a 7.2% increase in like-for-like sales last year.

